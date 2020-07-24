All lanes reopened after collision on I-77 North in Fairfield County

FAIRFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Crews are working to clear a collision that happened on I-77 Friday afternoon.
Officials with the South Carolina Department of Transportation said the crash happened on I-77 North near mile marker 44. That’s two miles south of the Road 20 exit on I-77 exit in Winnsboro.
According to Fairfield County Fire Services, one northbound lane was open in the area. Fairfield County officials also reported the crash caused injuries, but details on those injuries were not released.
All lanes are now open.
