3-year-old killed in shooting at Columbia apartment complex identified

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A child who died after a shooting at an apartment complex in Columbia on Wednesday night has been identified.
It happened around 6 p.m. at the Wyndham Pointe Apartments on Brighton Hill Road. That’s off Parklane Road near the Interstate 77 and 277 interchange in northeast Columbia.
Liam Myers, 3, was rushed to the hospital by family members before deputies arrived. He was pronounced dead when they got there.
Someone on the scene told RCSD the child accidentally shot himself.
The coroner’s office said Myers died of a gunshot wound to his upper body.
The child did not live at the apartment complex where he was shot, officials say. Myers’ address is listed as another apartment complex off Saint Andrews Road near Broad River Road in northwest Columbia.
No one faces charges at this time, but RCSD said the investigation is ongoing.
