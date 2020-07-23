Upstate woman arrested for illegally operating grocery store

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A 44-year-old Spartanburg woman has been arrested for operating a grocery store without a retail license, according to the South Carolina Department of Revenue.
Officials said Natalia Sokil, the owner of European Market in Lexington, was told to close the grocery store by SCDOR.
However, department agents were able to make purchases at the Lexington store and were charged sales tax with the purchase.
If convicted, Sokil could be fined up to $200 and/or serve 30 days in jail.
