SC State to reopen virtually in the fall

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - Officials at South Carolina State have announced the university will now reopen virtually.
The university will begin classes in the fall semester remotely starting August 10.
“Our priority of the health, safety, and well-being of all of our constituents requires us to make this difficult decision,” SC State President James E. Clark said. “Furthermore, we are a part of not just the Orangeburg community but all of the communities where our students come from. We must consider the impact that we have both locally and afar.”
According to the university’s website, only lab courses designated by the Provost will offer face-to-face instruction. Department chairs will provide students with information about their respective internships and practicum courses.
Freshmen Orientation will take place online. Tutoring will also be available for students online as well.
For more information, visit this website.
