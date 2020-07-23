SC Dept. of Ed to make significant changes concerning busing for schools

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Department of Education is making significant changes concerning busing for schools in the state.
The Department of Education says that these changes are to keep both students and teachers safe.
Some of these changes include having buses filled to only 50% of their standard maximum capacity.
The Department also states that buses will be loaded from back to front and it will maximize ventilation.
All students and drivers are expected to wear masks.
