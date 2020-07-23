Richland One extends summer meal program due to school start date change

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The free summer meal program offered by Richland School District One for students has been extended.
The program was originally slated to end on July 27. However, officials have decided to continue the program after the district’s start date for the 2020-21 academic year was moved back to August 31.
Now, families will be able to pick up seven days of meals on August 3 and August 10 on Mondays from 11 a.m to 1 p.m.
Those meals may be picked up from the following locations:
- Lower Richland High School
- Southeast Middle School
- Eau Claire High School
- South Kilbourne Elementary School
- Hyatt Park Elementary School
- St. Andrews Middle School
- Carver-Lyon Middle School
Caughman Road Elementary, which currently serves as a pickup site for families will not be a pickup location during the extended period.
For more information, call 803-231-7000.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.