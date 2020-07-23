RCSD: 3-year-old accidentally shot himself at Columbia apartment complex

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Investigators say a child who died after a shooting at an apartment complex in Columbia on Wednesday night accidentally shot himself.
It happened around 6 p.m. at the Wyndham Pointe Apartments on Brighton Hill Road. That’s off Parklane Road near the Interstate 77 and 277 interchange in northeast Columbia.
Liam Myers, 3, was rushed to the hospital by family members before deputies arrived. He had a gunshot wound in his upper body and was pronounced dead when they got there.
Friday, investigators with the Richland County Sheriff’s Department said preliminary evidence shows the little boy accidentally shot himself.
Witnesses told deputies they were talking in another room when they heard the gunshot.
A Glock 45 was found under a mattress in a bedroom of the apartment, the report states. A woman who lives in the apartment told deputies that’s where she put the gun after the shooting happened.
When deputies ran the gun against the National Crime Information Center database, it came back clear, the report said.
The child did not live at the apartment complex where he was shot, officials say. Myers’ address is listed as another apartment complex off Saint Andrews Road near Broad River Road in northwest Columbia.
No one faces charges at this time, but RCSD said the investigation is ongoing.
