No charges filed in officer-involved shooting that resulted in death of Sumter deputy

DALZELL, S.C. (WIS) - No charges will be filed in an officer-involved shooting that resulted in the death of a Sumter deputy and a suspect, Third Judicial Circuit Solicitor, Ernest Finney, announced Thursday.
It happened Feb. 25. Deputy Corporal Andrew Gillette and two other veteran deputies were serving an eviction notice at a home in Dalzell where suspect Terry Hasty lived.
Both Gillette and Hasty died in the shooting.
Finney said after reviewing body camera footage, the state investigation report, and hundreds of photos that were taken on the scene, he believes all three deputies, including Gillette, acted reasonably and within their right and training.
The solicitor’s office released some of that body camera footage from Gillette and another veteran deputy on Thursday.
Video shows the deputies asking Hasty politely to leave the home or they would have to arrest him for trespassing. Hasty refused, and as officers approached him to place him under arrest, Hasty drew a gun.
At that point, Gillette fired his taser at Hasty, but that didn’t stop him, and Hasty fired five bullets at the deputies.
Gillette was hit twice, but he and another deputy returned fire, killing Hasty.
“The death of Corporal Gillette was tragic and unnecessary,” Finney said. “He was ambushed, and yet he fought to cover for his colleagues and protect them from serious harm. For his bravery and the dedication that he showed, he will be remembered always as a hero. Neither of the other officers suffered any injury because he responded after being injured by firing his weapon and getting the suspect out of that doorway.”
Still images taken from the body camera footage show Hasty drawing his gun first.
Finney said Gillette did not have an opportunity to properly defend himself with his gun because he was trying to use less-than-deadly force by using a taser.
A third officer on scene tried to save Gillette, but he was rushed to the hospital where he died.
“It’s really tough for a young man like that who really loved law enforcement and would have spent the rest of his career there to be killed in the line of duty over just a senseless act like this,” Finney said. “It is very tough.”
Gillette served as a deputy for nearly six years and left behind a wife and son. This was the first shooting death of a deputy in Sumter in more than two decades.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.