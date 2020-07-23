WATCH LIVE: LR5 discusses school reopening plans as SC for ED stages protest

July 23, 2020

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Protesters calling for no in-person classes until COVID-19 cases decrease have set up outside the board meeting for Lexington-Richland Five.

The school board plans to look at adjusting the calendar to begin classes on Sept. 8.

Previously, LR5 announced it would have an in-person option and virtual option for students when school started.

Protesters with SC for ED are calling for the district to keep all learning virtual until cases go down.

The Lexington-Richland School District 5 board is meeting tonight to discuss the coming school year. District educators have gathered to protest a return to the classrooms before we see a drop in cases in SC Drew Aunkst WIS

WIS is at the meeting and will update this story.

