WATCH LIVE: LR5 discusses school reopening plans as SC for ED stages protest

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Protesters calling for no in-person classes until COVID-19 cases decrease have set up outside the board meeting for Lexington-Richland Five.
The school board plans to look at adjusting the calendar to begin classes on Sept. 8.
Previously, LR5 announced it would have an in-person option and virtual option for students when school started.
Protesters with SC for ED are calling for the district to keep all learning virtual until cases go down.
