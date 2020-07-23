Hot again today, stormy and cooler Friday & Saturday.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -
FIRST ALERT HEADLINES:
-Hot and humid today with a chance of afternoon storms.
-Better chance of rain and stronger storms Friday.
-Cooler temps Friday
-Sunday-Watching Gonzalo and Tropical Depression 8
FIRST ALERT FORECAST SUMMARY:
A trough in the jet stream is approaching this afternoon. It brings a 30% chance of a few storms by this afternoon. Skies are partly cloudy with high temps in the mid 90s and heat index values around 102-103.
The trough moves in on Friday and brings with it a surface cold front. This pair increases our chances of rain to 60%. There’s a marginal risk of severe weather as well by the afternoon hours. Lows in the mid 70s and highs reach the low 90s.
Saturday we have low 90s again as the trough and the front stall over the area. The chance of rain is once again around 60%. Morning lows are in the mid 70s.
High pressure starts to build back into the region on Sunday. Morning lows are in the mid 70s and highs reach the low 90s. There’s a 30% chance of some storms by the afternoon hours.
The high over the Atlantic Ocean will continue to dominate our weather pattern Monday and it heats us up too, into the mid 90s. There’s a 20% chance of some isolated storms.
FIRST ALERT TROPICAL DISCUSSION:
Gonzalo should become a category 1 hurricane today. It’s expected to move into some drier and more stable air in the next couple of days which will inhibit its strength.
There’s also Tropical Depression #8 that should become tropical storm Hanna by Friday. It will bring heavy rain and tropical force winds to Texas and Louisiana areas.
