Homicide victim found dead in north Columbia identified

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Deputies have launched a homicide investigation after finding a man’s body in north Columbia on Thursday afternoon.
They were called to do a welfare check at a house in the 200 block of Woodcrest Drive, off Fairfield Road just north of Interstate 20.
Dexter Craft, 55, was not responsive when deputies got there.
The coroner said Craft died of “upper body trauma.” No other details were released.
Deputies with the Richland County Sheriff’s Department are investigating the circumstances surrounding Craft’s death, which has been ruled a homicide.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.