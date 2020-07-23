FIRST ALERT: Alert Days Friday & Saturday for strong storms; also watching the tropics

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Alert Days are posted for Friday and Saturday for some strong storms. We’re also keeping a close eye on the tropics.
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· Tonight, expect partly cloudy skies. Isolated showers or storms are possible (20-30%). Low temperatures will be in the mid 70s.
· Friday and Saturday are Alert Days for the potential of strong storms.
· Storm chances are up to 50% for Friday. Storms could be strong for parts of the area Friday evening and night. A Marginal Risk of strong storms is posted for most of the Midlands Friday.
· Storm chances are around 60% Saturday. Heavy rain and storms are possible by afternoon and evening. Highs in the low 90s.
· A few more storms are possible Sunday with highs in the mid 90s. Rain chances are around 30%.
· Next week, we'll see highs in the low to mid 90s with a chance of storms.
· We’re also tracking the tropics with Gonzalo, which is forecast to become a hurricane.
First Alert Weather Story:
As we move through your Thursday night, we'll see partly cloudy skies. A few isolated showers and storms are possible (20-30%). It will be warm and muggy. Lows will be in the mid 70s.
Heads up! Alert Days are posted for Friday and Saturday for the potential of strong storms.
On Friday, we'll see partly cloudy skies. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible, especially by Friday evening and night. Some storms could be strong with heavy rain and gusty winds. Watch out for some flooding. Rain chances are around 50% for now. High temperatures will be in the lower 90s. Head index values will be close to 101.
Saturday is also an Alert Day. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will move in by Saturday afternoon and evening. Some storms could produce heavy rain and gusty winds. Rain chances are around 60%. Otherwise, we'll see partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the lower 90s.
A few storms are possible Sunday (30%). Highs will be in the mid 90s.
Next week, we'll see a chance of showers and storms. Highs will be in the low to mid 90s.
Tropical Storm Gonzalo continues to move westward over the Atlantic Ocean. The system is expected to strengthen into a hurricane soon as it continues on its westward track toward the Caribbean Sea by the weekend. It's too early to tell if this system will affect the United States. Also, Tropical Depression Eight continues to spin in the Gulf of Mexico. It could strengthen into a tropical storm soon and impact portions of Texas into the weekend.
Tonight: Partly Cloudy. A Few Isolated Showers & Storms Possible (20-30%). Lows in the mid 70s.
Alert Day Friday: Partly/Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Storms (50%). Highs in the lower 90s.
Alert Day Saturday: Partly/Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Storms (60%). Highs in the low 90s.
Sunday: Partly Cloudy. Storms Around (30%). Highs in the mid 90s.
Monday: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Storms (20%). Highs in the mid 90s.
Tuesday: Partly Cloudy. Chance of Storms (40%). Highs in the mid 90s.
Wednesday: Partly Cloudy. Chance of Storms (40%). Highs in the lower 90s.
Thursday: Partly Cloudy. Scattered Storms (40%). Highs in the lower 90s.
