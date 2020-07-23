Fairfield Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating homicide near Possum Branch Road

FAIRFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a murder that occurred on July 5 on Highway 34 in the Blair area of Fairfield County.
At about 10:40 p.m. a vehicle was found burning on an access road off of the highway near Possum Branch Road. After the fire was put out, officials found remains in the vehicle which were later identified as Yakiem Breeland, 23, of Columbia.
Breeland’s death has been ruled a homicide.
Sheriff Montgomery is asking that anyone who may have information about this investigation contact the Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office at 803-635-4141 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIMESC (888-274-6372) or visit www.midlandscrimestoppers.com to email a tip.
Your identity will be kept anonymous and, if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.00.
