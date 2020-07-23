Deputies investigating homicide of man found dead in north Columbia

Deputies investigating homicide of man found dead in north Columbia
The victim, who was in his 60s, died from injuries to his upper body, according to a report from the Richland County Sheriff’s Department. (Source: Matt Popovich)
By Laurel Mallory | July 23, 2020 at 4:54 PM EDT - Updated July 23 at 4:54 PM

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Deputies have launched a homicide investigation after finding a man’s body in north Columbia on Thursday afternoon.

They were called around 2 p.m. to the 200 block of Woodcrest Drive, a residential area off Fairfield Road just north of Interstate 20.

When deputies arrived they found a man who was not responsive.

The victim, who was in his 60s, died from injuries to his upper body, according to a report from the Richland County Sheriff’s Department.

He has not yet been identified.

Deputies are investigating the circumstances surrounding the man’s death, which has been ruled a homicide.

Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.