Deputies investigating homicide of man found dead in north Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Deputies have launched a homicide investigation after finding a man’s body in north Columbia on Thursday afternoon.
They were called around 2 p.m. to the 200 block of Woodcrest Drive, a residential area off Fairfield Road just north of Interstate 20.
When deputies arrived they found a man who was not responsive.
The victim, who was in his 60s, died from injuries to his upper body, according to a report from the Richland County Sheriff’s Department.
He has not yet been identified.
Deputies are investigating the circumstances surrounding the man’s death, which has been ruled a homicide.
