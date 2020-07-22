VIDEO: Gunman caught on camera during armed robbery in Orangeburg Co.

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Investigators in Orangeburg County need your help identifying a suspect who was involved in an armed robbery Wednesday afternoon.
According to the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office, a white man entered the Quick Mart in Rowesville. In the surveillance video, the man appears to make a transaction before pulling out a revolver and pointing it at the clerk and demanding money. Officials said the suspect and the store employee both pulled on the register before the employee was shot in the arm by the suspect.
Officials said the suspect stands about 5-foot-10 and weighs about 150 pounds. He was wearing a red shirt and a camouflage South Carolina Gamecocks cap.
After taking an undisclosed amount of money, the gunman left in a gray or silver minivan that was waiting outside of the store.
Deputies said the van may have been involved in a similar robbery that happened last week in Cope on Bamberg Road.
If you have any information, please call the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office at 803-534-3550.
You may also contact Crimestoppers in one of the following ways:
PHONE TIP — Call the toll free number at 1-888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372).
WEB TIP — Go to www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and click “Submit a Tip”.
MOBILE TIP — Download the new P3 Tips app on your Apple or Android Device.
You can provide information anonymously through Midlands Crime Stoppers. Your tip could earn you a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of the person responsible for this crime.
