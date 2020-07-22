UofSC to mandate COVID-19 testing for students living in dorms

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The University of South Carolina has announced that it will be requiring students to complete a COVID-19 test before moving into campus housing this fall.
The university stated that students must provide proof of COVID-19 testing and clearance from Student Health Services prior to move-in.
Prior to arriving on campus, students must upload proof of their COVID-19 testing results to the Student Health Center’s My Health Space portal. Testing information upload should include one of the following:
- Proof of prior COVID-19 infection;
- Proof of presence of COVID-19 antibodies;
- Proof of negative COVID-19 test results which was taken within 10 days of your scheduled move-in day.
For example, if your move-in date is August 16 you must test by August 6 and submit your results. If your results are delayed you should delay your move-in until your results can be uploaded.
If students cannot upload this information prior to move-in, on-campus testing will be available. However, they will be required to self-quarantine at a non-university facility until test results are available.
