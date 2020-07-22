Sumter real estate agent arrested, charged for not filing state income tax returns

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A real estate agent in Sumter has been arrested and charged with failing to file tax returns and pay state income tax, according to the South Carolina Department of Revenue.
Officials said 48-year-old Melissa Richardson failed to file tax returns from 2014 to 2018. During that time, Richardson earned $551,085 in taxable income and failed to pay $17,322 in state income tax.
Richardson has been charged with five counts of failing to file South Carolina Individual Income Tax returns. If convicted, Richardson could serve up to a year in prison and/or $10,000 for each count.
She is awaiting a bond hearing.
