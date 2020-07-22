SCISA announces plan to return to fall sports

SCISA officials announced Wednesday that practice for fall sports will now begin August 3 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. For football teams, players will only be allowed to practice in helmets during the first phase of this period. The second phase, which begins on August 10, will allow players to practice in helmets and shoulder pads. One week later, teams will be able to practice in full pads. However, no scrimmages or jamborees will be allowed.