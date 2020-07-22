SCISA announces plan to return to fall sports

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Independent School Association has pushed back the date for fall sports to begin for its member schools.
SCISA officials announced Wednesday that practice for fall sports will now begin August 3 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. For football teams, players will only be allowed to practice in helmets during the first phase of this period. The second phase, which begins on August 10, will allow players to practice in helmets and shoulder pads. One week later, teams will be able to practice in full pads. However, no scrimmages or jamborees will be allowed.
Also on August 17, other fall sports may begin competition. That includes cross country, swimming, golf, tennis, and volleyball.
The regular season for football teams will begin on August 28.
SCISA officials have provided schools with safety guidelines on returning to fall sports, which can be seen below.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.