SC allows nursing grads to work in hospitals to help with coronavirus pandemic

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina hospitals and healthcare facilities will soon be getting about two-hundred extra sets of hands. The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control and the Department of Labor, Licensing, and Regulation’s (LLR) State Board of Nursing issued a joint order late last week for nursing graduates to help out in hospitals before they take their licensure exams.
This will impact around 200 nursing graduates, including around 30 from UofSC, who have been unable to take their boards because testing facilities are only allowing six to seven nurses in at a time due to coronavirus restrictions. UofSC Dean of Nursing, Jeanette Andrews says she’s been pushing for this since March. “We had graduates who were eligible to sit for the licensure exam, ready to work, who weren’t able to work,” explained Andrews.
Some nursing graduates say because working without a license wasn’t an option in May, they had to drive to other states to take their boards because the soonest available testing time in South Carolina wasn’t until September. Loribeth Smith drove 600 miles to Miami to take the exam. “It took a lot of effort. I had to pay for a hotel room. I had to make sure I had childcare. I have three children. My husband works, and it all just fell into place, but it wasn’t easy. If I didn’t have that kind of support, I would still be waiting to take the test now,” said Smith.
Most nursing residency programs are only offered twice a year in South Carolina, which could have left new graduates, like Smith, unemployed for six months. “These are highly educated workers and very much needed in the workforce. I wish this did happen a little earlier, but it did happen, and we’re thankful for all those who worked to make this happen,” Dean Andrews said.
Prisma Health also praises the authorization saying this will help get extra qualified hands into the hospital during a time when staffing is short, and demand is high. “We have nurses who have family members who are COVID positive, and we may have a staff member that’s been COVID positive, and of course, we have challenges with staffing because we have to flex up to take care of these patients,” explained Associate Interim Nurse Executive, Susan Low. “For them to be able to come out with training and be able to step in and help us with vital signs, keeping patients comfortable, communicating with patients, going in and out of rooms and just providing the task that will keep patients comfortable, it is huge for us,” she noted.
These nursing graduates will receive on the job training under the supervision of a licensed registered nurse, and this will also allow them to get to work on their own sooner. "They can do their orientation right now and get all that in, and hands-on experience is what you really need, and for them to go ahead and do that, I think is amazing," said Smith.
In order to help out in hospitals, nursing graduates must also have registered to take their boards for the first time, and they must have graduated from an accredited program.
Dean Andrews says the state needs to make sure this authorization remains in effect during the pandemic, so there is a seamless process to move nurses into the workforce.
