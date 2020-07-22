Richland One cancels Sportsarama jamboree due to COVID-19

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Richland School District One has canceled this year’s Sportsarama due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The district’s annual jamboree, which features its high school football teams, was slated to take place on August 14. However, officials opted not to have the event due to the public health crisis.
“Due to the risk of COVID-19 and changes to athletic schedules, as well as social distancing requirements, we are canceling the event to protect the health and safety of our student-athletes, staff and community,” said Richland One Athletics Director Bob Matz.
The South Carolina High School League still plans for all fall sports to begin practice on August 17. The first regular-season game for teams is scheduled to happen on Sept. 11.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.