RCSD: Use of force very rare, but predominantly involves African American suspects

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - In the aftermath of protests in Columbia and across the nation over the killing of George Floyd, there has been a running conversation on how law enforcement operates.
Floyd died after a white Minneapolis police officer put his knee on Floyd’s neck, as he begged for air. The officer has been charged with murder.
In June, protesters presented a list of demands to state leaders, which included “de-escalation and minimizing the use of force.”
WIS is investigating how the Richland County Sheriff's Department uses force and we requested a statistical breakdown.
The statistics provided by the department show that in 2019, force was used in less than 1% of calls for service.
However, the majority of use of force incidents involved white deputies and black suspects.
The Numbers
The Director of Public Affairs for the Department, Capt. Maria Yturria, said deputies report their use of force through defensive action reports.
She said the reports cover the full range of force (hands, K-9, firearm, etc...)
Richland County Sheriff's Department Deputy Chief of Legal Affairs Joanna McDuffie provided WIS with the following defensive action statistics from the RSCD Internal Affairs Unit.
Here’s the breakdown of what WIS received:
RCSD on the defensive action statistics
Yturria said the defensive action reports serve as a form of documentation for the department and help with checks and balances.
She said each report is reviewed by regional supervisors, and then passed up to the command staff.
She said deputies have an “awesome responsibility” to protect life and enforce the law, and as a result, deputies receive “constant training” on use of force procedures.
"They're told to use the amount of force that's necessary for that specific situation, as is perceived by that specific officer," Yturria said.
WIS asked Yturria about the demographics of deputies and suspects in the defensive action reports.
Between 2016 and 2019, roughly 74% of the suspects involved in use of force incidents were Black.
In that same time frame, 78% of the officers involved in the incidents were White.
The U.S. Census puts Richland County’s population at 45.4% White, and 48.7% Black.
"Our contact with offenders is as a result of the 911 calls that are coming in for service. We're not initiating these encounters in the population," Yturria said.
She went on to state:
"The African-American community is calling and saying 'hey we have drug dealers in our community, we have violence in our community we need you guys to come in,' we're going to come in," she said.
No RCSD data on the rate of calls coming from the African-American community was immediately available for this report.
Yturria said the proportion of White deputies also plays a role in those statistics.
She provided WIS with the demographic breakdown of the department's sworn officers.
63.5% of RCSD’s swore officers are White. 27% of sworn officers are black.
“As a department, we do well representing the entire community, but we could always do better,” Yturria said.
She said the department is "constantly recruiting" and the low proportion of Black deputies is due in part to a lack of applicants.
Despite the lack of Black deputies, Yturria said she thinks the department has a good relationship with the community and has been able to effectively communicate with it.
WIS also asked about the rising number of suspects deputies used force on, and the rising number of firearms pointed at those suspects.
Here's the breakdown of the number suspects:
- 2016: 257
- 2017: 348
- 2018: 487
- 2019: 477
The breakdown of firearms pointed at suspects:
- 2016: 131
- 2017: 221
- 2018: 224
- 2019: 251
In the interview, Yturria said she was not sure what was behind the trends, but said it could be due in part to a rising number of calls for service. She later provided call volumes for the last three years:
- 2017: 154,208
- 2018: 148,750
- 2019: 156,895
She stated via text:
“Although use of force numbers look high when compared to the total number of calls we go to, it’s low.”
McDuffie’s data stated there were 412 defensive action reports in 2019. By that number, 0.26% of calls resulted in defensive action reports that year.
Activist responds to data
Activist Demetris Hill was a leader in the June protests and advocated for peaceful demonstrations.
WIS sent her the RCSD statistics, and she said was struck by the "disproportionate" rate at which deputies were using force on African American men.
"It's not something people are making up. It's not a myth. It's not something we're thinking in our minds. Numbers don't lie. It's showing us, and that's a problem," she said.
The RSCD statistics show deputies used force on 144 Black men in 2016, and the number climbed to 332 Black men in 2019.
"You may have more crime, but it does not allow you to be more excessive, because you think those people don't matter," she said.
It's unclear if those numbers are the result of more calls to the African American community, as Yturria said, or if deputies are disproportionately using more force on Black suspects. No data on call rates was immediately available for this story.
Hill said local law enforcement is being vocal about connecting with the Black community, but she'd like to see that translate to fewer suspects of color having force used on them.
When it comes to the number of Black deputies in the county, Hill said the historic relationship between African Americans and law enforcement is an issue.
"If you've seen negativity or racism within that, why would you want to join that?" she said.
She said Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott did meet with activists in the aftermath of the protests, but like to see more action to curb the force used on the community.
Moving forward
Yturria said Lott and the department regularly work with the NAACP and Building Better Communities in an effort to strengthen community ties with law enforcement.
She said Lott welcomes feedback.
"Let's sit down at the table and exchange ideas about what's happening in your community, what does your community need, and how do we move forward to get them what they need," she said.
Yturria said Sheriff Lott regularly checks and responds to emails. He can be contacted here.
