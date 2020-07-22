RCSD: Suspect arrested in connection with fatal shooting at The Rowan student apartments

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department has arrested a 23-year-old in connection with a fatal shooting that occurred at The Rowan student apartments.
Tony Marquell Trapp is being charged with murder, as well as, aggravated breach of peace, malicious injury to real property, and instigating, aiding or participating in riot.
Officials say 19-year-old James Thomas was shot in the upper body by Trapp on July 5. Thomas later died from his injuries.
On May 30, while at 1 Justice Square, Trapp is seen jumping up and down onto a white unmarked CPD Chevy Tahoe causing damage to the vehicle.
Trapp turned himself in to investigators at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center on July 22.
Deputies are also looking for the driver of a 2020 Toyota Camry that was capture on surveillance video leaving the scene of The Rowan Apartments around the time of the shooting. They say Trapp was riding inside the car.
The Camry has damage on the driver’s side rear panel and still has paper tags, deputies said.
Anyone with information about the owner of the Camry in question, should call 911.
Anonymous tips may also be submitted through Crime Stoppers at crimesc.com or the P3 Tips app.
