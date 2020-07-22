RCSD searching for teen believed to be in danger

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is asking for community assistance to locate a 13-year-old girl believed to be in danger.
Officials say Kalea White has been missing since July 20. She allegedly ran away from her home in Northeast Columbia.
Investigators believe White is attempting to leave South Carolina to meet up with an unknown person.
Kalea is described as 5′5 and 120 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black jacket, black shorts, and a red scarf with her hair in a ponytail.
Anyone with information about White’s whereabouts is urged to contact Crimestoppers by calling 1-888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372) or visiting www.midlandscrimestoppers.com or www.p3tips.com and click on the “submit a tip” tab. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
