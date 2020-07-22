Orangeburg Co. deputies investigate deadly shooting near elementary school

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal shooting that took place Tuesday.
According to the sheriff’s office, the shooting happened on Shadowlawn Drive around 9 p.m. Witnesses told deputies they were at the basketball courts behind Brookdale Elementary School when they heard gunshots.
Investigators said the victim, a 28-year-old Orangeburg man, was taken to the local hospital by his brother where he died from his injuries.
“This person may have more information on the shooting than what we’ve gathered so far in this investigation,” Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said regarding Shivers. “It’s still early yet, but this person could possibly be of some help in this case.”
If you have any information about this shooting, please call the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office at 803-534-3550.
You may also contact Crimestoppers in one of the following ways:
PHONE TIP — Call the toll free number at 1-888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372).
WEB TIP — Go to www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and click “Submit a Tip”.
MOBILE TIP — Download the new P3 Tips app on your Apple or Android Device.
You can provide information anonymously through Midlands Crime Stoppers. Your tip could earn you a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of the person responsible for this crime.
