Mid 90s today with a few isolated storms

Tropical Depression 7 is continuing west at around 35mph and is expected to become a tropical storm very soon, most likely by this afternoon. The track of the storm has high confidence, but the strength of the storm as it progresses west to north of Aruba by Sunday does not bring much confidence. A storm this weak is harder to predict the strength. It looks like by Thursday it has winds up to 65mph and weakens from there as we head into the weekend. As always the First Alert team will keep our eyes on it!