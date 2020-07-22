Mid 90s today with a few isolated storms

FIRST ALERT HEADLINES:
-Another hot day today with mid 90s for highs and heat index values near 102.
-Still hot Thursday with a 40% chance of storms.
-Cooling off Friday/Saturday with more humidity and better chance of thunder.
FIRST ALERT FORECAST SUMMARY:
High pressure in the upper levels of the atmosphere controls our weather today. Highs get into the mid 90s and we have a 20% chance of some afternoon pop-up thunderstorms. Expect skies to be partly cloudy.
Thursday a trough starts to sink southward into the Great Lake States. This will warrant a 40% chance of some afternoon thunder. Lows in the morning are in the mid 70s and highs reach 94 by the afternoon.The trough pushes east over the Mid Atlantic and a weak cold front moves in at the surface of the earth Friday. This increases our chances of rain to 60% with mostly cloudy skies and cooler temps too! Lows are still in the mid 70s and afternoon highs are around 91.
The trough stalls a bit on Saturday and brings another 60% chance of rain and thunder. Morning lows are in the mid 70s and highs again are in the low 90s. The trough pushes east and we start to see our Bermuda high gain control of our weather pattern. It brings a southern flow and plenty of humidity and heat Sunday through Tuesday. Sunday has a 30% chance of some afternoon storms, but Monday and Tuesday have a 20% chance.
FIRST ALERT TROPICAL DISCUSSION:
Tropical Depression 7 is continuing west at around 35mph and is expected to become a tropical storm very soon, most likely by this afternoon. The track of the storm has high confidence, but the strength of the storm as it progresses west to north of Aruba by Sunday does not bring much confidence. A storm this weak is harder to predict the strength. It looks like by Thursday it has winds up to 65mph and weakens from there as we head into the weekend. As always the First Alert team will keep our eyes on it!
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.