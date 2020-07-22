LR5 planning to resume on-campus workouts for school sports

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Lexington-Richland School District Five has made July 27 the official date to resume on-campus school sports workouts. Workouts were suspended earlier this month as a precautionary measure.
The workouts will be phased in over the next three weeks and student athletes will return to workouts based on the sports they play.
Fall sports are the first group to return for workouts. On August 3, winter sports athletes will resume workouts, followed by spring sports athletes, 7th and 8th grade football and middle school wrestling on August 10.
All workouts are voluntary and no players or staff will be penalized for not participating.
LR5 will adhere by safety measures that have been put into place by DHEC and the SCHSL, which includes pre-workout screenings of athletes and coaches, facilities cleanings, social distancing for staff and students in each designated area or facility (inside or outside) and workouts that will be conducted in “groups” of athletes with the same athletes working out together weekly to limit overall exposures.
Student athletes in LR5 will receive additional details from their coaches and/or school administrators.
Schedules for upcoming games will be posted once they are finalized.
