LIVE: WIS hosts Back-to-School Digital Town Hall with Dr. Linda Bell, education advocates

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - WIS News 10 will host its second Back-to-School Digital Town Hall on July 22 at 7:30 p.m.
Anchors Judi Gatson and Dawndy Mercer Plank will moderate the discussion, which will focus on how schools can reopen safely for students, teachers and staff.
Have a question? Chime in on the WIS News Facebook page!
Dr. Linda Bell, State Epidemiologist with the Department of Health and Environmental Control, will participate in the panel.
Other panelists include:
- Anna-Kathryn Burch, MD - Pediatric Infectious Disease Doctor at Prisma Health-Midlands
- Sherry East - South Carolina Education Association
- Patrick Kelly - Palmetto State Teachers Association
- Nicole Walker - SCforEd board member and public school teacher of 22 years
- Reggie Wicker - SC Alliance of Black School Educators
WIS is compiling the reopening plans of all Midlands school districts, click or tap here to see those plans.
Note that those plans are not finalized until the Department of Education approves them. As of Wednesday, DOE has not approved any plans.
State Superintendent Molly Spearman said she and her team will approve plans soon after closely examining safety measures.
While Spearman will not participate in the town hall discussion, she did grant WIS an exclusive one-on-one interview Wednesday.
Watch that in full here:
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.