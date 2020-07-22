First Alert Forecast: Tracking more storms in the Midlands and keeping an eye on the tropics

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Prepare for more thunderstorms in the Midlands. We’re also keeping a close eye on the tropics.
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· Tonight, expect mostly clear skies. Isolated showers or storms are possible early (20%). Low temperatures will be in the mid 70s.
· Heat index values will be in the triple digits Thursday and Friday.
· A few storms are possible Thursday. Rain chances are around 30%.
· Storm chances are up to 60% by Friday and Saturday with highs in the lower 90s.
· A few more storms are possible Sunday with highs in the lower 90s. Rain chances are around 40%.
· We're also tracking the tropics with Gonzalo, which is forecast to become a hurricane.
First Alert Weather Story:
As we move through your Wednesday night, we'll see mostly clear skies. A few isolated showers and storms are possible early (20%), but most areas will be dry. Lows will be in the mid 70s.
A little more moisture will start to trickle into the Midlands Thursday through part of the weekend, giving way to increasing storm chances.
A few thunderstorms are possible Thursday afternoon and evening (30%). The storms will be scattered. High temperatures will be in the mid 90s. Heat index values will be in the triple digits.
However, by Friday, even more scattered showers and storms are in your forecast, mainly by afternoon and evening. Rain chances are around 60%. High temperatures will be in the low 90s. Head index values will be close to 100 degrees.
We’re also tracking a few showers and thunderstorms this weekend. In fact, rain chances are around 60% Saturday and 30% on Sunday. Highs will be in the lower 90s. Some areas could have highs in the upper 80s by Saturday afternoon.
Also, if you have a chance, look up in the northwest sky to see Comet NEOWISE. Now through July 23, you can check out this rare view of a comet with the naked eye (binoculars might help though). Get away from the city lights about an hour after sunset and look up! Enjoy.
Tropical Storm Gonzalo continues to move westward over the Atlantic Ocean. The system is expected to strengthen into a hurricane soon as it continues on westward track toward the Caribbean Sea by the weekend. It's too early to tell if this system will affect the United State. Another region of disturbed weather in the Gulf of Mexico has a high chance of becoming a named system soon. It will likely not impact South Carolina.
Tonight: A Few Clouds. A Few Isolated Showers & Storms Possible (20%). Lows in the mid 70s.
Thursday: Partly Cloudy. Scattered Storms (30%). Highs in the mid 90s.
Friday: Partly/Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Storms (60%). Highs in the low 90s.
Saturday: Partly/Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Storms (60%). Highs in the low 90s.
Sunday: Partly Cloudy. Storms Around (40%). Highs in the lower 90s.
Monday: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Storms (20%). Highs in the mid 90s.
Tuesday: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Storms (20%). Highs in the mid/upper 90s.
Wednesday: Partly Cloudy. Chance of Storms (40%). Highs in the mid 90s.
