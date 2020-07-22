Crews in Cayce search for missing swimmer in Congaree River

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Officials with the Cayce Department of Public Safety are searching for a missing swimmer.
The search is currently underway on the Congaree River.
Sergeant First Class Evan Antley said a 17-year-old swimmer went missing at about 6 p.m. near the Thomas Newman Public Boat Landing. He went underwater, had some trouble, and never resurfaced.
The Cayce Department of Public Safety and the Columbia Fire Department are currently on the scene, according to Antley.
Crews are also looking for one other individual who was tubing down the river.
This is a developing story. Check back for details.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.