CPD: Man wanted for armed robbery of ATM machine arrested in California

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A man wanted in connection with the armed robbery of an automated teller machine has been arrested in California.
Anthony Bernard Hopkins, Junior, 32, was found and taken into custody in Sacramento yesterday by the United States Marshals Service.
Hopkins, who is awaiting extradition to South Carolina, is being charged with two counts of armed robbery, kidnapping, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, criminal conspiracy, and entering a bank or ATM with the intent to steal.
On May 31, 2020, on the 5100 block Fairfield Road, Hopkins and an unknown accomplice allegedly held two employees at gunpoint while stealing money from an automated teller machine. Officials say one was injured during the incident.
Anyone with information that could lead to the identity of the unknown accomplice is urged to contact Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.
