Body of swimmer reported missing found in Congaree River

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Officials with the Cayce Department of Public Safety have confirmed the body of a swimmer reported missing has been found.
Sergeant First Class Evan Antley said a 17-year-old swimmer went missing at about 6 p.m. near the Thomas Newman Public Boat Landing.
Investigators say the teen stood on rocks and jumped off. The teen then went under the water but did not resurface. They say he drowned.
The body was found shortly after 9:30 p.m.
RCSD’s dive team, the S.C. Department of Natural Resources, the Columbia Fire Department and the Cayce Public Safety Department assisted with the search.
The Cayce Public Safety Department has taken over the investigation.
