Three Tigers named to watch lists on Tuesday

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Clemson DT Tyler Davis was named to 2 watch lists on Tuesday and LB James Skalski was named to his 3rd watch list of the preseason.
Davis and Skalski were each named to the Nagurski Award watch list which goes to the best defensive player in the country while Davis and OT Jackson Carman are on the Outland Trophy watch list for the best interior lineman in the country.
It’s the 3rd watch list for Skalski who was also on the Bednarik Award list last week and the Butkus Award on Monday. He’s the Tigers leading returning tackler after finishing 2nd on the team last season with 105 tackles along with 7.5 tackles for a loss and 4.5 sacks.
Davis was a 2nd team All-ACC selection in 2019 after he had 51 tackles, 9 TFL and 5.5 sacks for Clemson.
Carman was 3rd team All-ACC last season after he started all 15 games en route to playing for the national championship.
