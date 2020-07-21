Richland One Board announces e-learning for Phase 1 of reopening

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - On Tuesday night, the Richland One School Board announced their Reopening School Plan for 2020-2021.
The board released a plan based on DHEC’s metric impacting Richland One, the AccelerateEd and CDC guidance, and plans for virtual e-learning for all students during Phase 1. The school board also voted to move the start date of school from August 19 to August 31.
The reopening plan gives two options. One option is a phase-in model in which there are three phases for high risk, medium risk, and low risk. The second option is an R1 Virtual School Model for the entire year.
For the Phase-In model, Phase One is to be implemented while the district is facing what DHEC classifies as “High risk” for the outbreak numbers across the district. For this phase, all students Pre-K through 12th grade will be in an e-learning program. Students will remain assigned to their home/zones school and are taught by teachers who are assigned to that school Attendance will also be taken daily.
The district plans to transition into phase two once there is medium risk. The approach would be a hybrid or transitional hybrid model for Pre-K through 12th graders. In Phase Two, students are assigned to either “A” Cohort or “B” cohort. The “A” cohort will attend traditional classes on Monday and Tuesday, and the “B” cohort will attend class on Thursday and Friday, with deep cleaning taking place every Wednesday.
Once the district is facing low risk, District One plans to transition into Phase 3, which is a traditional learning environment. There will be staggered arrival and departure and the class will stay together throughout the day.
To read the full plan click here.
