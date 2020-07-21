RCSD: Man arrested in connection with armed robbery of Circle K on Clemson Road

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department has announced the arrest of a man in connection with the armed robbery of a convenience store.
Brent Abram Mills, 38, has been charged with strong-armed robbery.
On July 11 deputies responded to the report of a robbery at the Circle K on Clemson Road. An employee told officials that a man came from around the counter and grabbed money out of the cash register while she was assisting another customer.
When she picked up the phone to call for help, Mills tried to push her into the office in an effort to get the surveillance video. When the employee told him that she didn’t have access to the cameras, he left the store.
Mills was taken into custody without incident at his home on July 21. He is being held in Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.
