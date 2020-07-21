Newberry Co. announces school reopening plans, some teachers push for virtual start

She and other teachers across the state are hopeful their districts will choose plans that promote teacher and student safety. “I can’t ignore the fact that the cases are higher now than when we left in March, and we’re going back. Bars are closed, but we’re going back, and all these places, you can’t have this many people, but we’re going back, and it just kind of it rings a very loud bell for me as to where I stand in the eyes of legislation,” explained Nix.