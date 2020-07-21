LIVE: VP Pence in Columbia to discuss safely reopening schools

By WIS News 10 Staff | July 20, 2020 at 12:41 PM EDT - Updated July 21 at 1:13 PM

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Vice President Mike Pence and Second Lady Karen Pence are in Columbia to address concerns about reopening schools safely.

Pence hosted a round-table discussion with educators and students from across the state at the University of South Carolina on Tuesday afternoon.

Gov. Henry McMaster and Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos also participated.

Around 1:30 p.m., the vice president will address the public and share thoughts from the round-table discussion on safely reopening schools.

DeVos and McMaster were seen with Pence as he landed at an airport in West Columbia on Tuesday morning.

VP Pence lands in Columbia

Drivers in Columbia, Cayce and West Columbia should expect some traffic delays Tuesday as the vice president moves around the area.

Later in the day, Pence will travel to Charleston to deliver remarks at an event for State Rep. Nancy Mace, who is running for Congress.

