LIVE: VP Pence in Columbia to discuss safely reopening schools

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Vice President Mike Pence and Second Lady Karen Pence are in Columbia to address concerns about reopening schools safely.
Pence hosted a round-table discussion with educators and students from across the state at the University of South Carolina on Tuesday afternoon.
Gov. Henry McMaster and Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos also participated.
Around 1:30 p.m., the vice president will address the public and share thoughts from the round-table discussion on safely reopening schools.
Watch his remarks live right here, on air and on the WIS News Facebook page.
DeVos and McMaster were seen with Pence as he landed at an airport in West Columbia on Tuesday morning.
Drivers in Columbia, Cayce and West Columbia should expect some traffic delays Tuesday as the vice president moves around the area.
Later in the day, Pence will travel to Charleston to deliver remarks at an event for State Rep. Nancy Mace, who is running for Congress.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.