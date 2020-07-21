LCSD: Five shipping company employees arrested for gun theft

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Deputies in Lexington County have arrested five men after guns were stolen from a UPS shipping hub in West Columbia.
The five men have been identified as:
- Byron Burke, 19
- Jalen Green, 19
- Dishon Kinney, 18
- Kenyon Peters, 18
- Tre’Von Williams, 19
Officials said the security team at the UPS hub contacted deputies as soon as they realized the guns were stolen from incoming trucks.
Investigators discovered Kinney and Peters orchestrated a plan to take the guns that were inside incoming packages at the hub. The men, according to the sheriff’s department, sold the guns or gave them away while they were working.
The men were arrested at the hub on July 16. They have all been released after meeting conditions of their bond.
