LCSD: Five shipping company employees arrested for gun theft
From left: Jalen Green, Bryon Burke, Dishon Kinney, Kenyon Peters, Tre'Von Williams (Source: Lexington County Sheriff's Department)
By WIS News 10 Staff | July 21, 2020 at 8:13 PM EDT - Updated July 21 at 8:22 PM

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Deputies in Lexington County have arrested five men after guns were stolen from a UPS shipping hub in West Columbia.

The five men have been identified as:

  • Byron Burke, 19
  • Jalen Green, 19
  • Dishon Kinney, 18
  • Kenyon Peters, 18
  • Tre’Von Williams, 19

Officials said the security team at the UPS hub contacted deputies as soon as they realized the guns were stolen from incoming trucks.

Officials said five men were arrested after stealing guns from a shipping hub in West Columbia. (Source: Lexington County Sheriff's Department)

Investigators discovered Kinney and Peters orchestrated a plan to take the guns that were inside incoming packages at the hub. The men, according to the sheriff’s department, sold the guns or gave them away while they were working.

The men were arrested at the hub on July 16. They have all been released after meeting conditions of their bond.

