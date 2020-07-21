FIRST ALERT: Tropical Depression Seven forms in the tropics, expected to strengthen

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The tropics are heating up.
First Alert Tropical Headlines:
- Tropical Depression Seven formed in the tropics Tuesday afternoon.
- The system is located east of South America in the Atlantic Ocean.
- This system is expected to strengthen into a tropical storm soon.
- It's too early to tell if this system will impact the United States.
First Alert Weather Story:
We're keeping an eye on Tropical Depression Seven, which formed in the Atlantic Ocean Tuesday afternoon.
As of 5 p.m. Tuesday, the system had sustained winds at 35 mph and was moving WNW at 8 mph. It's currently located east of South America.
The system is expected to continue moving westward and strengthening into a tropical storm in the next day or so.
By the weekend, the official forecast track has the storm moving through the Caribbean Sea.
It's still too early to tell if this system will impact the U.S. We'll keep you posted.
The next name on the 2020 Atlantic Hurricane List is Gonzalo.
The next name on the 2020 Atlantic Hurricane List is Gonzalo.
