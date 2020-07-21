FIRST ALERT: Tropical Depression Seven forms in the tropics, expected to strengthen

FIRST ALERT: Tropical Depression Seven forms in the tropics, expected to strengthen
WIS (Source: WIS)
By Dominic Brown | July 21, 2020 at 7:32 PM EDT - Updated July 21 at 8:25 PM

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The tropics are heating up.

Dominic Brown's July 21 evening forecast

First Alert Tropical Headlines:

WIS
WIS (Source: WIS)
  • Tropical Depression Seven formed in the tropics Tuesday afternoon.
  • The system is located east of South America in the Atlantic Ocean.
  • This system is expected to strengthen into a tropical storm soon.
  • It's too early to tell if this system will impact the United States.
Dominic Brown's July 21st Forecast

First Alert Weather Story:

We're keeping an eye on Tropical Depression Seven, which formed in the Atlantic Ocean Tuesday afternoon.

As of 5 p.m. Tuesday, the system had sustained winds at 35 mph and was moving WNW at 8 mph. It's currently located east of South America.

WIS
WIS (Source: WIS)

The system is expected to continue moving westward and strengthening into a tropical storm in the next day or so.

By the weekend, the official forecast track has the storm moving through the Caribbean Sea.

WIS
WIS (Source: WIS)

It's still too early to tell if this system will impact the U.S. We'll keep you posted.

The next name on the 2020 Atlantic Hurricane List is Gonzalo.

WIS
WIS (Source: WIS)

Stay with your WIS First Alert Weather Team for further updates.

Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.