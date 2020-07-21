First Alert Forecast: Tracking more heat & storms in the Midlands and watching the tropics

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Get ready for more heat and more storms in the Midlands. We’re also tracking the tropics.
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· Tonight, expect partly cloudy skies. A few showers or storms are possible early (20-30%). Low temperatures will be in the mid 70s.
· Heat index values will be in the triple digits Wednesday and Thursday.
· A few isolated showers and storms are possible Wednesday. Rain chances are around 20-30% Wednesday.
· Storm chances increase to 40% by Thursday. The storms will be scattered.
· Storm chances are up to 50% by Friday and Saturday with highs in the lower 90s.
· We're also tracking the tropics. Tropical Depression Seven formed in the Atlantic Ocean Tuesday afternoon.
First Alert Weather Story:
As we move through your Tuesday night, we'll see partly cloudy skies. A few isolated showers and storms are possible early (20%). Once we lose the heating of the day, the threat for rain will likely go away for most of the Midlands. Some patchy fog could develop in a few spots. Lows will be in the mid 70s.
On Wednesday, we're expecting more hot, humid weather. Highs will be in the mid 90s. When you factor in the humidity, it will likely feel like 102-106 degrees! Be careful if you have to spend a lot of time outdoors. A few isolated showers and storms are possible by afternoon and evening. Rain chances are around 20-30% for now. We'll keep you posted.
Rain chances will go up a bit by Thursday (40%). The storms will be scattered. High temperatures will be in the mid 90s. Heat index values will be in the triple digits.
Even more moisture is likely in the area by Friday, meaning we’ll see more scattered showers and storms, mainly by afternoon and evening. Rain chances are around 50%. High temperatures will be in the low 90s. Head index values will be close to the triple digits.
We're also tracking a few showers and thunderstorms this weekend. In fact, rain chances are around 50% Saturday and 30% on Sunday. Highs will be in the lower 90s.
Also, if you have a chance, look up in the northwest sky to see Comet NEOWISE. Now through July 23, you can check out this rare view of a comet with the naked eye (binoculars might help though). Get away from the city lights about an hour after sunset and look up! Enjoy.
Let's talk about the tropics. Tropical Depression Seven formed in the Atlantic Ocean Tuesday afternoon. The system is expected to strengthen into a tropical storm as it continues on westward track toward the Caribbean Sea by the weekend. It's too early to tell if this system will affect the United State. The next name on the 2020 Atlantic Hurricane List is Gonzalo.
Tonight: A Few Clouds. A Few Isolated Showers & Storms (20%). Lows in the mid 70s.
Wednesday: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Storms (20-30%). Highs in the mid 90s.
Thursday: Partly Cloudy. Scattered Storms (40%). Highs in the mid 90s.
Friday: Partly/Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Storms (50%). Highs in the low 90s.
Saturday: Partly/Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Storms (50%). Highs in the low 90s.
Sunday: Partly Cloudy. Storms Around (30%). Highs in the lower 90s.
Monday: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Storms (20%). Highs in the mid 90s.
Tuesday: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Storms (20%). Highs in the upper 90s.
