Exclusive interview: Pence stresses importance of wearing masks amid rising SC case numbers

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - In an exclusive interview with WIS-TV, Vice President Mike Pence addressed people who believe the virus is being overblown and believe wearing a mask is an infringement on personal freedom.
"The rising cases in South Carolina and across the Sunbelt is serious and people need to take it seriously. We all have a role to play," the Vice President said.
He went mentioned people need to practice safe hygiene, to practice social distancing, and to wear a mask when social distancing is not possible.
"I'm very confident the people of South Carolina are going to do just that."
The Vice President also addressed what he would do differently about the response to the pandemic with the benefit of hindsight if anything.
Pence stressed President Trump took “early, decisive action” to prevent anyone from coming into the U.S. from China, formed the White House Coronavirus Task Force, and spearheaded widespread testing in the U.S.
"We literally reinvented testing," Pence said.
After follow up the Vice President did not say whether he would change anything about the administration’s response but said, ”my focus is completely on today and going forward, and we will let others judge what happened.”
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.