CPD: Additional arrests made in connection with crimes committed during protests in May

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department has announced more arrests in connection with illegal activity that took place during protests in May.
The following arrests and charges were announced Tuesday:
- Joshua Gantt - Breach of peace of a high and aggravated nature, instigating a riot, possession of tools of a crime
- Timothy Hubbard - Instigating a riot, breach of peace, malicious injury to property
- Carlos Jenkins - Second-degree assault
- Enoch Palmer - Breach of peace, instigating a riot
- Jicoby Pickens - Breach of peace of a high and aggravated nature, instigating a riot
- Brandon Pickett - First-degree assault & battery, breach of peace of a high & aggravated nature, instigating a riot, possession of tools of a crime.
- Deja McConnell - Second-degree burglary, grand larceny, criminal conspiracy, curfew violation
- Luis J. Rosario - Two counts of assault, two counts of instigating a riot, two counts of breach of peace, two counts of curfew violation
Here’s a look at previous arrests announced by CPD and the Richland County Sheriff’s Department.
