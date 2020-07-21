CPD: Additional arrests made in connection with crimes committed during protests in May

By WIS News 10 Staff | July 21, 2020 at 6:59 PM EDT - Updated July 21 at 7:11 PM

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department has announced more arrests in connection with illegal activity that took place during protests in May.

The following arrests and charges were announced Tuesday:

  • Joshua Gantt - Breach of peace of a high and aggravated nature, instigating a riot, possession of tools of a crime
  • Timothy Hubbard - Instigating a riot, breach of peace, malicious injury to property
  • Carlos Jenkins - Second-degree assault
  • Enoch Palmer - Breach of peace, instigating a riot
  • Jicoby Pickens - Breach of peace of a high and aggravated nature, instigating a riot
  • Brandon Pickett - First-degree assault & battery, breach of peace of a high & aggravated nature, instigating a riot, possession of tools of a crime.
  • Deja McConnell - Second-degree burglary, grand larceny, criminal conspiracy, curfew violation
  • Luis J. Rosario - Two counts of assault, two counts of instigating a riot, two counts of breach of peace, two counts of curfew violation

Here’s a look at previous arrests announced by CPD and the Richland County Sheriff’s Department.

