Another hot day with a chance of storms this afternoon.

COLUMBIA, S.C.
FIRST ALERT HEADLINES:
-Another scorcher today with heat index values near 105.
-Chance of stronger storms north this afternoon.
-Cooler weekend with better rain chances.
FIRST ALERT FORECAST SUMMARY:
Highs today will reach the upper 90s once again with heat index values near 105. High pressure in the upper levels of the atmosphere will keep us mainly dry. But there is a marginal risk of severe weather in northern Fairfield and Newberry Counties with gusty winds and heavy rain possible. The rest of the Midlands to the south has a 30% chance of some pop up thunderstorms.
Lows are in the mid 70s Wednesday and highs reach the upper 90 by the afternoon. The chance of rain goes down just a little to 20% as the upper level high dominates our weather.Thursday a trough in the jet stream moves over the Mid Atlantic states and this drags a surface cold front across the region. This front will warrant a 40% chance of showers and storms.
Expect partly cloudy skies with lows in the mid 70s and highs in the mid 90s. There’s a 50% chance of showers and storms Friday as the front slowly progresses eastward. Temps are cooler, even slightly below average. Lows are in the mid 70s and highs reach the low 90s. The same goes for Saturday with a 50% shot and lows in the mid 70s and highs in the low 90s.
A ridge of high pressure comes back Sunday afternoon throughout next Wednesday, which will warm us back into the mid to upper 90s for highs and heat index values well above 100.
