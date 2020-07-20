Vice President Pence to visit Columbia Tuesday to meet with McMaster

Vice President Mike Pence leaves after speaking at an event on regulatory reform on the South Lawn of the White House, Thursday, July 16, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) (Source: Evan Vucci)
By WIS News 10 Staff | July 20, 2020 at 12:41 PM EDT - Updated July 20 at 12:47 PM

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Vice President Mike Pence and Second Lady Karen Pence will be visiting Columbia on Tuesday, officials said.

Pence will be meeting with Governor Henry McMaster at the University of South Carolina to discuss efforts to slow the spread of COVID-19. Pence will also host a discussion on safely reopening schools.

Following that discussion, Pence will travel to Charleston to deliver remarks at an event for Representative Nancy Mace.

