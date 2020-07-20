$600 unemployment benefits to end this week

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolinians relying on unemployment benefits will soon see a major decrease in how much money they receive per week. On Saturday, the Department of Employment and Workforce will no longer pay out the extra $600 a week from the federal government. This money was part of the Pandemic Unemployment Compensation Program, which rolled out in March as part of the CARES Act.
The program was only slated to last through July 25, but some families say they expected to be back at work by now, and that’s not the case. “It’s going to be tough, real tough,” explained Gaston resident Melissa McAlister. Before the pandemic, the single mom waited tables at Applebees in West Columbia.
“They haven’t called me back to work yet because they are only have less than 50% capacity, so they only have a couple people working,” McAlister said. She applied for several jobs but says she hasn’t had any luck.
In South Carolina, the minimum amount of money you can make weekly in unemployment benefits is $42, and the maximum amount is $326. McAlister says she only qualifies for $92 a week, which she believes will make it impossible to pay bills. "I'm going to have to go to any sources I can possibly go to, any kind of help that I can possibly go to at that time that will help me," she tearfully explained.
While McAlister and thousands of others say they rely on this extra benefit money, some business owners say it’s made it difficult for them to hire. “We are short so many people at this time. With unemployment so high, we’re advertising for employees now more than ever,” said Bobby Williams, owner of Lizard’s Thicket.
Williams has had to close two locations and is short more than 100 employees because he says he can’t compete with the additional money some are making on unemployment. “It’s a difficult thing to do because some of these people are making more money right now than they ever have in their life,” Williams said.
Williams says he doesn't support the additional funds, but he does support extending unemployment benefits for those who work in businesses that have not yet been allowed to reopen, like theaters or concert venues.
DEW has assigned a recall task force, and Chief of Staff, Jamie Suber, says individuals who have been offered work are being held accountable. “They are required to go back to work if they do not have a COVID related reason to stay out,” said Suber.
The agency is also ramping up its efforts to help people find jobs. “We do have a good number of employers within our database looking for individuals to come work, so we do have to do a good job of letting people know that we are here to help them find the right people for their opportunities,” he said.
However, Suber also understands there are still people who need benefits, and there is still a lot of uncertainty. “A lot of individuals are trying to understand what’s next. Will there be a reduction? Will there be an extension? Right now, we do not have that information,” he noted.
DEW says it’s still receiving double, if not triple the number of unemployment claims the agency saw in 2008, and the department’s leaders also don’t see an economic boost in sight.
An online petition to extend the extra $600 a week in benefits through the end of the year has gained more than 1.5 million signatures. This week, Congress is slated to discuss whether or not this should happen.
South Carolina Senators Lindsey Graham and Tim Scott have both repeatedly expressed they do not support continuing to pay out the extra $600 a week in unemployment benefits.
To find out more about job opportunities in South Carolina, visit https://dew.sc.gov/.
