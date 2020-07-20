Education advocacy groups, state lawmakers oppose use of GEER funds for private school scholarships

“The timing and location of McMaster’s press conference, at a private school in Greenville, are suspicious, at best, considering recent objections to McMaster’s press conference by the Greenville school district,” SC for Ed said in its statement. “We were and are disappointed in McMaster’s decision to call for a public school face-to-face option. We are further disappointed by his decision today to commit to using CARES Act funds, which could go to helping public school districts safely prepare for face-to-face instruction in the very schools he purports to want opened, to instead subsidize private schools (with $32 million of the governor’s $48 million in CARES funding going to private schools).”