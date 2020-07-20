SCHP: 1 dead following fatal collision at intersection of McCords Ferry and Lone Star Roads

CALHOUN COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - SCHP is investigating a fatal collision that occurred on July 19 at the intersection of McCords Ferry Road and Lone Star Road.
The collision happened at 9:45 a.m. and involved two vehicles: a 2001 Ford F-250 and a 2008 Chevy Trailblazer. The Ford was traveling on McCords Ferry Road and the Chevy was traveling on Lone Star Road.
The Chevy ignored a stop sign and was then hit on its passenger side by the Ford.
The Ford then overturned and caught fire.
The driver of the Ford F-250 was pulling a trailer and was wearing a seat belt. They were the only occupant of that vehicle and was taken to Prisma Health Richland for injuries sustained from collision.
The driver of the 2008 Chevy Trailblazer was towing a boat and was also wearing a seat belt. They were the only occupant of that vehicle as well and died at the scene.
This is an ongoing investigation.
