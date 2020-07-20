Report: 213,000 low-income SC earners missed automatic stimulus check, legal services urges them to file

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A recent report filed by the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities states South Carolina is missing out on an estimated $194 million in federal aid for its lowest income earners.
The report from late June states an estimated 213,000 SNAP beneficiaries/Medicaid recipients have not yet received the one-time stimulus check made possible through the CARES Act.
Congress passed the CARES Act in March, which resulted in one-time checks of up to $1,200 being sent to eligible citizens through the IRS.
The report states that as many as 12 million people nationwide have not yet received these payments because their incomes do not necessitate filing tax returns with the IRS. As a result, the IRS does not have the contact information needed to send the checks.
The South Carolina Appleseed Legal Justice Center is urging anyone who has not yet received their stimulus check to file with the IRS through this link.
The deadline to submit paperwork to the IRS for the stimulus check is Oct. 15.
If there are questions, the Justice Center can be contacted through its website, where there is more information about the filing process.
This story will be updated.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.