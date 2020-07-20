Officials: Shooting investigation underway in Sumter Co. after 1 man critically injured

By WIS News 10 Staff | July 20, 2020 at 8:14 PM EDT - Updated July 20 at 8:15 PM

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office is now investigating a shooting that happened in Rembert just before 5:30 p.m. Monday.

According to officials, one man was injured during the shooting that happened on Horatio-Hagood Road and U.S. Highway 521 in Rembert.

Investigators said the victim suffered critical injuries and has been taken to a hospital to receive medical treatment.

Officials said the suspect was seen leaving the area heading south toward Sumter in a white sedan, which might have been a Chevrolet Malibu, after the shooting.

If you have any information about this incident, please call 911 or the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office at 803-436-2000.

You may also contact Crimestoppers in one of the following ways:

PHONE TIP — Call the toll free number at 1-888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372).

WEB TIP — Go to www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and click “Submit a Tip”.

MOBILE TIP — Download the new P3 Tips app on your Apple or Android Device.

You can provide information anonymously through Midlands Crime Stoppers. Your tip could earn you a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of the person responsible for this crime.

