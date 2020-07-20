Midlands school districts are not asking parents to sign waivers before sending students to school

For this upcoming year, Lexington One is asking students to adopt a "student safety pledge," which includes a commitment to practice safe hygiene and to let an adult know if the child is experiencing common coronavirus symptoms. Teachers and school staff will receive a self-screening agreement, which includes a list of COVID-19 symptoms, a reminder to have their temperatures taken daily, and asks if they've been in contact with anyone who has tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 14 days. District officials said both of these documents are not legally binding.