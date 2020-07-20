Heat continues with heat index values near 105!

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -
FIRST ALERT HEADLINES:
-Hot temps continue with heat index values near 105!
-Isolated storms possible for next 3 days.
-Better chance of thunder beyond Thursday.
A heat advisory is in effect until 8pm this evening for Greenwood, Abbeville, Laurens, Union, Chester, and York Counties. Heat index values will be near 106 in this region.
FIRST ALERT FORECAST SUMMARY:
A nice big upper level high pressure system sit over the South for the first half of the work week. This means temperatures will be above average and we’ll see an isolated storm each day. Today through Wednesday looks to be very similar with lows in the mid to upper 70s and highs in the mid to upper 90s.
A weak trough in the jet stream sinks low enough over the southern states to allow for some uplift along with our heat and humidity on Thursday through Saturday. This increases our chance of showers and storms to around 50%. Morning lows are in the mid 70s and highs reach the low to mid 90s.
Sunday still has a 40% chance of some thunder with low 90s for high temperatures. But we look to warm up next week into the upper 90s by Tuesday with partly cloudy skies.
